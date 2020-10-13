IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Will Chennai get their revenge?

IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to make it two in two against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when the two teams lock horns in the return fixture of the ongoing IPL 2020 on Tuesday. The match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium.
For both SRH and CSK, time is fast running out as both the teams are languishing in the lower half of the table. Although SRH won the previous encounter between the two sides by a narrow margin, it might not be easy for them to bounce back from the agonising loss to KKR where their bowling unit faltered. But considering CSK aren’t having a good time with their bat, the Orange Army might just have an upperhand.
Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma posted 77 runs in seven overs to overturn a potential tragedy for Sunrisers Hyderabad, enabling them to recover from a perilous 69/4 to post a healthier 164/5, which Chennai fell short of by seven runs. [Read More]
Batting has not been SRH’s concern at all as the likes of Jonny Bairstow, skipper David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are all among runs and have the ability to shoulder the responsibility on their own.
But it is the bowling unit which let SRH down on Sunday.
Despite losing senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to injuries, SRH have shown tremendous fighting abilities with Rashid Khan and yorker specialist T Natarajan doing the job for the side.
But on Sunday SRH let Royals off the hook in the middle overs after reducing them to 78 for 5.
The likes of Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and young Abhishek Sharma are the weak links in bowling which they need to address.
The three-time champions and last edition’s runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games.
They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament.
Considered one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK’s batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets.
Hello & welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams are struggling for form and would be desperate for a win tonight. Well on papers Sunrisers do look strong with the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner getting some runs. In the middle-order Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson hold key. For CSK the only positive light has been Faf du Plessis' form. The former South Africa skipper is a contender for this year's orange cup, but in order to change his side's fortune, he would need additional support from his teammates.