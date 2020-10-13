IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Will Chennai get their revenge?

Mood in SRH camp!

Batting has not been SRH’s concern at all as the likes of Jonny Bairstow, skipper David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are all among runs and have the ability to shoulder the responsibility on their own.

But it is the bowling unit which let SRH down on Sunday.

Despite losing senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to injuries, SRH have shown tremendous fighting abilities with Rashid Khan and yorker specialist T Natarajan doing the job for the side.

But on Sunday SRH let Royals off the hook in the middle overs after reducing them to 78 for 5.

The likes of Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and young Abhishek Sharma are the weak links in bowling which they need to address.