IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a lower half of the table encounter in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Tuesday.

The David Warner-led SRH won the first clash between the two sides by seven runs in Dubai, and CSK will be aiming to exact revenge against their opposition. In their previous encounter, Priyam Garg’s sparkling half-century led SRH to a decent total of 164/5. Chasing the target, CSK suffered a top-order batting failure as they have often in this season. While Hyderabad have won three out of seven matches, Chennai have managed just two wins.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between SRH vs CSK begin?

The IPL 2020 match between SRH vs CSK is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between SRH vs CSK take place?

The IPL 2020 match between SRH vs CSK will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between SRH vs CSK?

The IPL 2020 match between SRH vs CSK will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between SRH vs CSK match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between SRH vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd