SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: CSK to bat first, Raina leads in Dhoni’s absence

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts high flying Chennai Super Kings at a time when they have fallen flat after their strong start to the season. Reliance on a top-heavy batting order has costed SRH in their last three matches, all of which they have lost.

CSK, on the other hand, are on a four-match winning streak and look as unbeatable as ever. While MS Dhoni said that the absence of Dwayne Bravo has had an effect on the team balance, their performances have hardly betrayed any sign of disarray. Chennai Super Kings don’t necessarily need him to go ballistic though. With seven wins, the defending champions are sitting on top of the IPL table with a four-point and are looking unbeatable this season. The match can be streamed live on Hotstar.