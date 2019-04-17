SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: CSK to bat first, Raina leads in Dhoni’s absencehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/srh-vs-csk-ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-hyderabad-5680590/
SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: CSK to bat first, Raina leads in Dhoni’s absence
IPL 2019 Live Score Today Match, SRH vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Hyderabad hosts high flying Chennai at a time when they have fallen flat after their strong start to the season.
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts high flying Chennai Super Kings at a time when they have fallen flat after their strong start to the season. Reliance on a top-heavy batting order has costed SRH in their last three matches, all of which they have lost.
CSK, on the other hand, are on a four-match winning streak and look as unbeatable as ever. While MS Dhoni said that the absence of Dwayne Bravo has had an effect on the team balance, their performances have hardly betrayed any sign of disarray. Chennai Super Kings don’t necessarily need him to go ballistic though. With seven wins, the defending champions are sitting on top of the IPL table with a four-point and are looking unbeatable this season. The match can be streamed live on Hotstar.
Live Blog
SRH vs CSK, IPL 2019 Live score and updates from Hyderabad:
Toss Time
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Surprise Surprise!
For the first time since 2010, MS Dhoni will not be leading out a CSK side in an IPL game. Suresh Raina takes over in Hyderabad
Hello and welcome
Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2019. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had started the season as favourites, have remarkably fallen flat with three consecutive defeats. Unlike CSK, who are on a juggernaut right now. Who will tonight? Stay tuned for live updates
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Teams-
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.
Toss Time
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Surprise Surprise!
For the first time since 2010, MS Dhoni will not be leading out a CSK side in an IPL game. Suresh Raina takes over in Hyderabad
Hello and welcome
Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2019. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had started the season as favourites, have remarkably fallen flat with three consecutive defeats. Unlike CSK, who are on a juggernaut right now. Who will tonight? Stay tuned for live updates