SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: CSK one win away from Playoffs berth

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Previous season’s runners up Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have lost their previous three encounters, will look to return to winning ways when they host Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. The team will once again rely heavily on the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow as the other SRH batsmen have flopped miserably in the season so far. The team is currently placed sixth on the points table with three wins and a defeat tonight will put the franchise under tremendous pressure to make it to the PlayOffs.

Defending champions Chennai are in supreme form and are just one win away from securing a berth in the Playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led side are currently leading the charts with seven wins in eight matches. The former India skipper has tried various combinations in the season depending on surfaces and more often than not, his teammates have responded pretty well.