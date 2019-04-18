IPL 2019: CSK exposed for first time, says Stephen Fleming after six-wicket loss to SRH

After losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that the side had been exposed for the first time in the ongoing IPL season and he’s now looking forward to how the team responds.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the former New Zealand cricketer said, “This is the first time in a while we were exposed like that and will be interesting to see how the players respond.” He further stated, “We don’t over-analyse our defeats. We identify the areas to work on and we work on those. You have to have some kind of resilience. We played eight and won seven and the ninth one we got to keep motivated.”

When asked what impact will the defeat leave on the players, Fleming said there is no space of complacency in the squad, despite enjoying a good run so far.

“…except for us focusing more on the things we should have done better. I don’t know if there is complacency due to the good run but you have to expect to lose games every now and then,” he said.

“Need to make sure that in the next game against RCB we are better. You can’t assume you’re in the semi-finals. It doesn’t matter how teams are playing because each game is tough. That’s a motto we have had for a long time,” he added.

Speaking on Dhoni’s absence due to injury, the CSK coach said that it was a precautionary move. “He (Dhoni) was stiff after the game in Kolkata. So it’s mostly a precaution and it’s also the part of the season where we have to careful so that he gets through the season in good shape. Every ground he goes to people want to see him play, but we have to make big calls,” Fleming said.

The defending champions are currently placed on top of the points table, and have suffered only two defeats in the nine matches. Speaking on the team’s dismal performance against SRH, Fleming praised Hyderabad’s bowlers and cited the inconsistency of the middle-order batsmen as the reasons for the defeat.

“The performance was a bit stop-start. We started well with the bat, till about 10 overs and after that we got a bit strangled. We kept losing quick wickets and fell short. Hyderabad bowled very well and we didn’t bat well.”

“What we didn’t do today was respect the little things, the batting was inconsistent and when we started with the ball, we were intimidated and inconsistent,” he said.