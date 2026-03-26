SRH skipper Pat Cummins explains why T20 format’s slam-bang nature is liberating as a bowler

Over the last few years as team totals of 200+ runs have become more commonplace in T20 cricket, the balance of the game has tipped in favour of batters. This contrast between bat and ball is also very stark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where last season Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) showed the devastation their batting order can wreak with multiple heavy-hitters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan in their ranks. But for Pat Cummins, the charge of T20 cricket towards being a batsman’s game has had a liberating effect.

“You just have to reset your expectations (as a bowler and as a captain). Going for eight runs an over used to be considered quite high. Now, if you bowl at the start and the end of the innings and you only go for 11 runs an over, that can be match-winning. You just have to reset those expectations within the playing group,” Cummins said in a conversation with the Business of Sport YouTube channel.