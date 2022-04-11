South Africa captain Elgar sounds warning to the players who chose IPL over Tests

“I don’t know if those guys are going to be selected again; that’s out of my hands,” Dean Elgar, South Africa’s captain, has sounded a warning to the players who chose IPL over the Test series against Bangladesh.

Several South African players like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram who chose IPL over the Test series, and clearly the South African management isn’t happy.

The coach Mark Boucher too agreed with his captain. “They did go to the IPL and vacate their spots.”

South Africa won both the Tests convincingly in the absence of these players to win the series 2-0.

RESULT | #Proteas WIN BY 332 RUNS Keshav Maharaj claimed 7/40 in the second innings as the #Proteas romped to victory in the first hour of Day 4 to secure the #BetwayTestSeries over Bangladesh

South Africa lost the ODI series to Bangladesh and won the Test and ODI series against India prior to that.

“If you’re playing good cricket and the results are going your way, it’s always going to ease the burden of captaincy. The last year has been extremely testing off the field, but I have an amazing core of players around me who understand me as a character and respect me as a player and a person. They understand the kind of cricket I want to play. Most of the senior guys have bought into it. We’re in a very special place, which makes me feel a lot happier about what I’m doing,” Elgar said.

South Africa tour England for a Test series in August. “Hopefully I’ve nailed down a style of play that we can all follow going forward,” Elgar said. “I like challenges, which is why I’m still playing Test cricket at nearly 35. I feel I’ve got a lot of good years left, maybe even my best years. I’m really enjoying it. I think if I was younger I may not have enjoyed it as much.”