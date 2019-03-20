Sourav Ganguly: ‘Players need to find ways to rest, recover’

Sourav Ganguly, the Delhi Capitals advisor, has urged the boards to let their World Cup prospects decide on how much they want to play in the IPL. “Such a decision should be left to the concerned players. It’s their career, and when they play at the top level consistently, they are bound to get injured. As such, there is no guarantee that when you play for the country you won’t get injured,” said Ganguly.

Amidst growing concerns of fatigue, Ganguly had a simple advice for players: “Play as much as you can and look at ways to rest and freshen up. It’s true that there is a lot of cricket but you have to just go out and play. How many cricketers get to play for 15-16 years in international cricket? I don’t think players should be worried about fatigue. Just be smart and find ways to rest and get freshen up,” Ganguly said.

His comments echo what India captain Virat Kohli had said at the end of the ODI series loss to Australia last week, where irrespective of the workload, he had asked his players to just go out and enjoy playing in the IPL.