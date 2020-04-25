Smarter option to hold IPL behind closed doors, says Hardik Pandya

Mumbai : Mumbai Indian’s captain Rohit Sharma with teammates Krunal and Hardik Pandya during a practice session on the eve of their IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shirish Shete)(PTI3_23_2019_000138A) Mumbai : Mumbai Indian’s captain Rohit Sharma with teammates Krunal and Hardik Pandya during a practice session on the eve of their IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shirish Shete)(PTI3_23_2019_000138A)

India’s flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday batted for an IPL behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an Instagram chat with Dinesh Karthik, Hardik also said on a lighter note that one cup of coffee proved to very costly for him, referring to his controversial remark on TV show ‘Koffee With Karan’, which created a furore.

Speaking about the possibility of hosting the IPL without spectators, he said, “It will be different. We are used to playing with the crowd as the feel of competition comes with the crowd.

“I’ve played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that (IPL behind closed doors) happens, then it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home,” Hardik said.

The all-rounder had his brother Krunal for company during the chat session.

Krunal also agreed with Hardik’s view on IPL.

When the discussion turned to his controversial remark, Hardik said, “I don’t drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me.

“I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee.”

Both the Pandya brothers play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

