‘How well are you watching the ball?’: The simple six-word question from Hayden that helped fix Jos Buttler’s form

After a match-winning 37-ball 60 against Lucknow Super Giants, Jos Buttler credited former Australia star Matthew Hayden with helping him after a wretched T20 World Cup for England. A man who terrorised bowlers at the top of the order, Hayden has been hired as a batting coach for Gujarat Titans.

Buttler said that a simple question from Hayden, in one of their earliest sessions together, had worked wonders for him.

“He just asked actually one of the first few sessions, ‘how well are you watching the ball? It doesn’t look like you’re tracking it that well’. So, you know, great players like him with the most simple advice, which is nice. And yeah, he’s been great,” Buttler told JioHotstar after helping the Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets on Sunday at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.