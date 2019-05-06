Simon Katich opens up on evident tension in KKR camp

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to make it to the Indian Premier League 2019 playoffs after a loss against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (May 4). The star-studded KKR batting lineup posted a modest total which was below par to defend at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

Despite Andre Russell’s hitting the purple patch in this season, his words around not getting to bat higher up the order suggested all was not well within the setup. KKR assistant coach Simon Katich addressed the controversies surrounding the franchises in the post-match press conference.

“There is no doubt and we can’t hide from the fact that there was some tension on the field. That was pretty evident in the last, I guess, few games after we got into a bit of a roll with losses. We have to address that as a group,” Katich said at the post-match press conference.

The 43-year-old emphasised on the franchise’s record over the years and the brand of cricket they have played.

“What is so important in IPL is the dynamic of the group and, I guess the unity, and that is something KKR is very proud of. It’s a very successful franchise, something that everyone involved has worked very hard to contribute to over a long period of time. That’s something we have to certainly work on to get better moving forward,” Katich said.

The former Australian batsman talked about Windies all-rounder’s controversial statement about the team environment and skipper Dinesh Karthik as well. “There is no doubt throughout this campaign that the dynamic in our group has certainly changed,” he stated.

“It’s disappointing. It’s always a tough ask to come to Mumbai where we don’t have a great record. Yes it would have been nice to win and get through. To finish where we did (fifth on the table) – it’s probably what we deserved. We had a great start but fell away badly through that middle phase,” he said.

“Those two missed opportunities were good opportunities to shore up our play-off chances. Those games against RCB and Rajasthan at home, losing those two games was always going to come back and hurt us.”

KKR’s assistant coach credited the MI bowling attack who were able to get in-form Russell out for a golden duck and restrict KR for a meagre 133.

“We lost that first wicket (Shubman Gill) first after powerplay. In terms of Andre (who was out for a duck), he has enjoyed coming up the order. Today wasn’t his day – credit to Mumbai bowlers, they are class acts. (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Lasith) Malinga – they exploited the conditions well. It was a slowish wicket. At the end we weren’t good enough.”

He was all praise for MI’s pace battery in the death overs. “Mumbai are a team we can’t play catch-up. In the last few overs we are going to face two-three overs of (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Lasith) Malinga and Hardik Pandya. We did it very well at home (when KKR won), but here we struggled,” he said.

Katich focused on the positives from the campaign lauding performances of Indian players including Shuman Gill and Sandeep Warrier. He also pointed out areas where KKR would look to improve moving forward.

“It’s hard to pin it on one person in particular. Overall in the season we had a lot of positive signs. Young Shubman Gill looks like a talent for us in the future. He has done a variety of roles for us and played very well. A lot of overseas players performed really strongly. In terms of bowling Sandeep Warrier did a good job when he came for us in the last three games.

“Going ahead we need improvement in powerplay. We had struggled in powerplay overs, asked our spinners to come and do the job. We have three quality spinners. Unfortunately, you can’t dictate terms with spinners if you don’t take wickets up front,” he added.