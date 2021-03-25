Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2021 after suffering shoulder injury with India

After being ruled of the ongoing ODI series against England, Shreyas Iyer was on Thursday ruled out of IPL 2021 starting next month. Iyer dislocated his left shoulder in the opening ODI on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the eighth over of the England innings when Iyer dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. The 26-year-old looked in tremendous pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder.

On Tuesday, the BCCI had stated, “Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans.”

“You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon,” Iyer tweeted. “I’ve been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone.”

Delhi Capitals CEO, Parth Jindal tweeted on Thursday, saying, “Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper

@ShreyasIyer15 – stay strong captain – hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup.”

Shreyas had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the IPL.

(With PTI inputs)