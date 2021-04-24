‘In it together’: Shoaib Akhtar appeals to Pakistan to help India tackle Covid crisis

Shoaib Akhtar took to his YouTube channel to urge help from Pakistan’s government and fans to help India deal with the second wave of the Covid-19 virus. Akhtar said global support is needed to help India in such a health crisis.

“It is impossible for any government to tackle the ongoing crisis. I appeal to my government and fans, to help India. India does need a lot of oxygen tanks. I request everyone to donate and raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other’s support.

Full video: https://t.co/XmNp5oTBQ2#IndiaNeedsOxygen #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vX1FCSlQjs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 23, 2021

India recorded over 3.46 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday. The rapid uptick in new cases has taken India’s total infection count to over 1.66 crore. Out of these, over 25.52 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.38 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 2,624 new fatalities the death toll is now over 1.89 lakh.