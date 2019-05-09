Shikhar Dhawan praises Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi for playing while fasting

Shikhar Dhawan shares a strong bond with his former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. The Afghan duo played against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2019 Eliminator on Wednesday while fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Dhawan posed for a photo with Rashid and Nabi and lauded them for giving their everything in the high-voltage clash at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Wishing everyone #RamadanKareem. So proud of them! It is not easy to fast the whole day & then play the match. But they make it look effortless! An inspiration for their country & the world cricket! Your energy motivates everyone to dream big. May Allah’s blessings be with you! pic.twitter.com/xoWeXmCqZu — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 9 May 2019

Dhawan did not contribute much with the bat scoring just 17 runs off 16 balls in DC’s successful run chase. However, he and Prithvi Shaw got DC off to a perfect start with the latter trying to play the role of the attacker.

Both Rashid and Nabi were on the top of their game. Nabi delivered with the bat playing the perfect cameo scoring 20 runs off 13 balls including three fours and one six. The 34-year-old helped SRH post a fighting total with few fireworks towards the end of the innings. He kept things tight with the ball too giving 29 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of 7.25.

On the other hand, 20-year-old Rashid did not contribute much with the bat as he bagged a golden duck in the final over. The leggie made it count with the ball taking two crucial wickets of Colin Munro and Axar Patel in one over to put DC on the backfoot. He bowled a double wicket-maiden over in the 15th over of DC’s innings putting pressure on Rishabh Pant and the lower batting order. He gave just 15 runs in his 4-over spell.

With SRH out of IPL 2019 playoffs, Rashid, Nabi will be focusing on World Cup 2019. Whereas Dhawan will be gearing up for IPL Qualifier 2 against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.