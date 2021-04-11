600 fours to most runs against CSK: Shikhar Dhawan achieves multiple feats enroute 54-ball 85

Shikhar Dhawan anchored Delhi Capitals’ (DC) run chase against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Dhawan missed out on a hundred but took DC to the doorstep of victory. DC registered a comprehensive win over CSK beating them by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. During his 54-ball 85, Man of the Match Dhawan achieved a few feats batting at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

# Dhawan is the first batsman in IPL history to hit 600 fours. During his 85-run knock, Dhawan hit 10 fours getting his tally to 601. There is barely anyone closer to him on the list as David Warner and Virat Kohli follow him with 510 and 507 fours respectively.

# Dhawan is now the highest runs scorer against CSK. He surpassed Kohli’s total of 901 during his match-winning innings. He has 910 against CSK including a century he scored in the previous season.

# Dhawan went past Warner to become the third-highest run-scorer in IPL. Currently, he has 5,282 runs from 177 innings including 42 half-centuries and two centuries. Kohli is on the top of the list with 5,911 runs followed by Suresh Raina with 5,422 runs.

Gabbar has arrived 😎 Amazing team performance 💪 @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/vvLyUk76Xa — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 10, 2021

# Dhawan’s 138-run opening stand with Prithvi Shaw is now the second-highest partnership against CSK in all T20s. The record is currently held by Ajinkya Rahane and Shane Watson’s 144-run partnership for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad in IPL 2015. The 138-run stand is also the third-highest opening partnership for Delhi.

# Dhawan’s 85 also helped DC achieve their highest successful run chase against CSK. This was also the third-highest successful run chase against CSK overall.