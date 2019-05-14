Shane Watson played IPL final with injury, received six stitches after

Chennai Super Kings bowler Harbhajan Singh was not a happy man after they fell short by just 1 run in the IPL 2019 final against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (May 12). But there was no doubting the commitment by CSK players with the spinner revealing Shane Watson played the showdown despite picking up an injury while batting.

As per ‘Bhajji’, the Chennai Super Kings opener received six stitches on his left leg after a diving effort to save his wicket during his knock.

The spinner posted a picture on his Instagram story of Watson’s bloodied left leg from the final.

“Can you guys see the blood on his knee.. He got 6 stitches after the game..Got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone,” Harbhajan wrote on his Insta story and shared a picture as well.

Advertising

CSK chasing 150 for the win had Watson at the wheel and going all guns blazing. Even as he lost partners regular, Watson looked on course to another match-winning knock in the final with 80 runs off 59 balls and remained alive till the final over. But once he was run out, Chennai failed to go past the finish line and ended up falling short by 1 run.

Watson fought valiantly for the Super Kings but couldn’t take his team over the winning line as Lasith Malinga bowled a sensational final over and defended 8 runs off it.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians were both in the running for a record fourth IPL title but MI came on top after they held their nerves in a nail-biting title clash.

Harbhajan said he still could not come to terms with the fact that CSK could not chase down 150 on a good pitch.

“From the fans’ point of view, it was kind of a paisa vasool match but for us it was heartbreaking. Getting MI out for 149, chasing 150 in Hyderabad on that pitch, I thought we had the match,” Harbhajan told India Today. “We had a good start upfront but we lost wickets. I still feel why this happened to us. It was our game. But we have to accept the fact that MI are winners but it was our game,” he added.