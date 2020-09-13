Shane Warne returns to Rajasthan Royals

Shane Warne will also add the role of Team Mentor to his duties for the season. (Rajasthan Royals)

Shane Warne was revealed as the brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals for the second year in a row. For the upcoming edition, Shane will also add the role of Team Mentor to his duties for the season.

“On my dual role, it’s always a great feeling to be back with Royals, my team, my family. It’s exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love,” said Warne.

“We have worked towards our vision of becoming a global team that fans around the world love and follow. This season I am looking forward to working as a Team Mentor and joining up with an excellent backroom staff in Zubin Bharucha and Andrew McDonald. Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months,” added Warne.

As a Team Mentor, Shane will work alongside Head Coach Andrew McDonald. He has been teammates with Andrew McDonald from 2003-07 for Victoria. He will also join up with Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals, who was with Warne during the inaugural season and together won the tournament back in 2008.

