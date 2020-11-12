‘Shameful state’: KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla slams airport authorities after UAE return

KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla is known to be active on social media. (Twitter/KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla is known to be active on social media and on Wednesday evening she took to Twitter to slam the Airport Authority of India (AAI) after a poor experience at the airport.

The veteran Bollywood actress was returning from Dubai after the completion of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 concluded on Tuesday with the final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

She was stranded along with other passengers at the health clearance queue for more than two hours upon her return from Dubai and decided to make the authorities aware of the poor arrangement.’

Chawla recorded a small video of her experience at the airport and posted it on Twitter, writing: “Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance … all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. … flight after flight after flight …..Pathetic , shameful state ..!! @AAI_Official, ” she wrote in a tweet.

Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance … all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. … flight after flight after flight …..Pathetic , shameful state ..!!@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/rieT0l3M54 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 11, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders couldn’t qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs. While the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine failed to fire, young Shubman Gill was the talk of the town after his prolific show. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull had said that this was the best way he could get his foothold in the IPL and could well become the captain of an IPL franchise in the next two years.

Meanwhile, for those travelling to India from abroad, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare did away with the need for quarantining — whether institutional or home — as long as these passengers submitted a Covid-19 negative certificate from an RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey. This comes as a part of the new guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Union Government on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd