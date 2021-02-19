Shakib al Hasan allowed to miss international series for IPL, Kagiso Rabada says country comes first

A day after the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 season, two superstars from two different teams have gone in opposite directions on their stance on participating in the IPL if it clashes with international commitments.

Shakib al Hasan, who was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 3.2 crore INR at the auction, has been allowed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to skip next month’s Test series against Sri Lanka so he can take part in the IPL, according to Prothom Aalo. On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals said that he will choose South Africa’s series vs Pakistan if it clashes with part of the IPL, according to IOL.

Bangladesh’s Test series against Sri Lanka that was postponed twice last year due to the pandemic, is being planned in April to keep up with the ICC’s extended World Test Championship (WTC) deadline.

South Africa are scheduled to play four T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan from April 2 to April 16.

The IPL is reportedly scheduled to begin on April 11.

“Shakib wants to play T20s at the moment,” Bangladesh cricket operations head Akram Khan said. “He doesn’t want to play Tests. He has asked for a leave for the IPL. We also don’t want to force someone who doesn’t want to play Tests, which is why the board has decided to grant him the leave.”

“Country comes first and I may miss a week of the IPL if the Pakistan series is scheduled at the same time the IPL starts. Delhi has been my home in India, but national duty is a priority,” Rabada was quoted as saying on the other hand.