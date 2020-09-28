‘Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone’: Gambhir after Tharoor’s claim

Gautam Gambhir and Shashi Tharoor were at loggerheads because of Sanju Samson's brilliance with the bat. (Source: File)

Gautam Gambhir had a disagreement with Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on Sunday night after the latter claimed that Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson will be ‘the next MS Dhoni’.

RR’s opener in this year’s IPL, Samson has made it rain sixes in the United Arab Emirates. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has so far produced two knocks of 74 and 85 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) respectively.

After the 25-year-old smashed a 42-ball 85 against KXIP on Sunday in RR’s four-wicket win, Tharoor took to social media and remembered the time he had told a 14-year-old Samson that he would be India’s next Dhoni.

“What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals! I’ve known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world class player has arrived,” Tharoor tweeted.

But Gambhir, who has time and again backed Samson for his performances, refuted Tharoor’s tweet and indicated that Samson will make an identity of his own.

“Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket,” Gambhir tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gambhir hailed Samson’s 32-ball 74 against CSK on Twitter and said, “Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper-batsman in India but the best young batsman in India!”

After the conclusion of the contest, Gambhir took a dig at the BCCI selectors by saying that the only playing XI Samson doesn’t find him to be a part of is of India’s.

“It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms,” Gambhir wrote.

