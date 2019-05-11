Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to host IPL 2019 final pre-match shows

With the Indian Premier League 2019 season coming to an end on Sunday as Mumbai Indians take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash, Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will go live from the studio before and after the final.

After 50 days of IPL action 2019 culminates with the finale between MI and CSK who will fight for their 4th title. Fans will be treated to a day full of cricketing action and headlining the day will be Salman Khan and his Bharat co-star Katrina.

Salman and Katrina will go Live from the Star Sports studio as part of pre-match and post-match shows where they will give their views on the final match and predict the winner of the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

As a run up to the mega finals, Star Sports Network will feature a series of day-long programming starting from 8am. Star Sports Select Dugout Experts, for one last time on IPL 2019, will share their analysis on the teams and predict the winner of the grand finale of the tournament.

Over 100 commentators will commentate for the finals across Star Sports Network channels, while the nation watches the IPL 2019 in eight languages. Viewers will witness a modern cricketing great joining the Select Dugout experts for the finals.