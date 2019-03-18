Toggle Menu
Sachin Tendulkar echoes Virat Kohli on workload management, says each player has different requirements

Sachin Tendulkar said that there can be no uniform cap on number of matches a player can play in the 2019 IPL as each individual has different levels of workload.

Kohli had said that it is up to individual players to deal with the issue to keep their body fit and be in contention for a place in the World Cup-bound squad. (PTI Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar echoed Virat Kohli in stating that there can be no uniform restriction on how many matches a player can play in the IPL as each individual would require different levels of workload management. “To me, momentum is important. Every individual should be smart enough to assess if he needs to take a break or he needs to play games to stay in the thick of things. So the responsibility is on the individual to take a call,” the legendary former batsman is quoted as saying by PTI.

While the schedule for the latter stages the season is yet to be released, the 2019 World Cup is expected to start close on the heels of the end of the IPL. Skipper Kohli had stated that the Indian players will have to be careful of their workload in the T20 league and avoid picking up injuries that could affect their participation in the World Cup.

When asked if players have been given a specific number of matches they can play in the IPL, Kohli said it was not the case as each individual has different limitations. Tendulkar seconded that opinion.

“Preparation before the World Cup is different for each player and so their workload management will also be different,” said Tendulkar. He stated that players who are pure batsmen have different demands from their bodies as compared to all rounders and fast bowlers.

“As a pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s workload will be very different from a pure batsman like Virat Kohli and a wicket-keeper batsman like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. All these players have a lot of experience and they will certainly make the right call,” said the former India captain.

Kohli had said that it is up to individual players to deal with the issue to keep their body fit and be in contention for a place in the World Cup-bound squad. “From a responsibility point of view, all the Indian players will have the responsibility during the IPL to keep a watch on their fitness and their workloads,” he said. “And to continue the frame of mind we have created in the Indian team – strive towards excellence and improve every day. Each player will take this tournament as an opportunity to go to the World Cup in a good frame of mind,” he said.

