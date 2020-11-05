IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar explains why teams batting second are chasing targets easily

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo)

The Indian Premier League has reached its business end and Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier on Thursday night. Both the team skippers will look forward to winning the toss as it has observed to be a key factor in most of the outcomes of the matches played in the past couple of weeks.

The reason behind it is the dew factor and with the ball getting wet, the team chasing have a slender advantage.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also shared his insights on this and explained why the team batting second have a slender advantage over their opponent.

In a video shared on Twitter, Sachin explains how weather has come into play in the past couple of weeks, making the pitch behave differently as the match progresses.

He explains that due to the change in sunset timings, team bowling first have now started generating lateral movement. However, this goes completely missing in the second as dew affects the game heavily.

Sachin feels it’s just the initial four-five overs that the batsmen need to watch out as the shape of the seam is still intact. After five overs, with the seam getting flat and the ball becoming marginally wet, the pitch doesn’t offer any help and the ball just skids after hitting the deck.

The weather has played a subtle yet important role in how the matches have unfolded in the @IPL. Here are my thoughts on how playing conditions & dew may have impacted the game.#SachInsight #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/S5pYMieqyC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

In the last couple of weeks, batting first has been bit of a struggle. Meanwhile, with the dew coming into play in the latter stage of the contests, teams batting second are chasing down the total rather comfortably.

