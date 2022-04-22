‘We are going through tough times’: Sachin Tendulkar wants Mumbai Indians to stick together in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a seventh straight loss after their defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK)on Thursday and the result all but ended the team’s hopes of reaching the playoffs. It has been a season to forget for Rohit Sharma and his boys.

However, MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar has asked his team to keep their chin up and stay united during troubled times. “We are going through tough times, we must stick together. And then ride as a team,” he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene also backed out-of-form openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, saying a turn around is certainly possible and he would be concerned only if the duo was not hitting the ball well.

Rohit Sharma hasn’t been his usual self, the destructive batter that used to pummel the opposition attacks to submission. Rohit, who could not open his account against CSK on Thursday night, has managed only 114 runs from seven innings this season.

“It has been up and down. To be honest, Ishan batted really well in the first couple of games, and then a bit of a slide. Ro (Rohit) has been hitting the ball really well, he gets good starts, 15-20 runs, looking good and then not being able to convert,” Jayawardene said after his team went down by three-wickets to Chennai Super Kings.

He also said it was necessary to back their abilities and if the two work hard and go through the processes, a turnaround was on the cards. “You need to back the ability, the confidence, these are the guys who have played a lot of IPL cricket, understand what needs to be done and just need to get in, work hard, go through the process and it will turn around,? the Mumbai Indians coach added.