Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth and Harbhajan Singh in epic photo from Akash Ambani’s wedding

Harbhajan Singh is getting into Chennai Super Kings mode already and he recently posted a pic that somewhat encapsulates his time in the Indian Premier League. The image was from Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding and Harbhajan is posing with Sachin Tendulkar, batting great who is a former captain of the Mumbai Indians and Tamil film superstar Rajnikanth, whose movie releases bring Chennai to a standstill.

“Valkkaiyil totakkam eppati ventumanalum irukkalam irentu stampukalukku natuvil irukkalam allatu oru peruntin irantu patikkattukalukku natuvilum irukkalam enka totabkuromnratula illa masu, eppati catikkiromnkiratu tan mas (The beginning of life can be either in between two stumps or between two stairs of a bus. We do not know how to get started),” says Harbhajan in the tweet.

Advertising

Harbhajan was retained by CSK for a second season with the IPL champions in the T20 league. Before joining them last season, Harbhajan had spent ten seasons with the Mumbai Indians where he won the title twice.

CSK’s first match of the season will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore which will be played on March 23. It is the opening match of the season and will be played in the defending champions’ home ground, the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. There will be no opening ceremony this season with the CoA announcing that the budget allocated for the same will be donated to the families of the victims of the February’s terror attack in Pulwama.

Harbhajan Singh last played for the Indian team in a T20I against the UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. His last ODI and Test match for came in 2015 and with the rise of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan lost his place in the national squad.

Advertising

He is, however, one of the most successful Indian bowlers to have played at the international level. With 417 wickets, Harbhajan is the third most successful Indian bowler in Test cricket, behind Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. In an ODI career that spanned nearly 13 years, Harbhajan has 269 wickets to his name. He was part of Sourav Ganguly’s squad that reached the final of the 2003 World Cup and was an integral part of MS Dhoni’s teams that won the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup.