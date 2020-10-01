‘I know how much it hurts’: Sachin Tendulkar on Sanju Samson’s effort in the field

A screengrab of Sachin Tendulkar and Sanju Samson reacting after completing the catch.

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar felt the pain after Sanju Samson went crashing down on his head after completing a stunning catch in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The incident took place in the final delivery of the 18th over of the KKR innings, while Samson was fielding at deep backward square.

What happened exactly:

As the KKR innings was inching towards its final phase, Pat Cummins tried to clear a slower short delivery by Tom Curran over the boundary ropes. However, the batsman failed to time his shot and the ball went flying towards the deep backward square region. The fielder involved in the process was Samson, who made an error while judging where the ball would land, but the young cricketer soon recovered and leaped backwards to complete the catch. However, in the process Samson banged his head on the ground was seen in some sort of pain.

Sachin’s reaction to it:

Moments after the catch, Tendulkar took to Twitter and said he understands the impact and the immediate after-effects of taking such a blow to the head. Tendulkar also shared a video of him being caught in a similar situation during the 1992 World Cup. In the match against West Indies, Tendulkar took the catch of Phil Simmons in similar fashion.

Brilliant catch by @IamSanjuSamson! I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch. #IPL2020 #RRvKKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020

What happened in the match yesterday?

Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti led a clinical bowling display to help Kolkata Knight Riders register a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals after Shubman Gill oozed class with the bat.

In response to KKR’s 174/6, the Steve Smith-led unit could only manage 137/9 in their 20 overs. This was Royals’ first defeat of the campaign.

