‘Mumbai Indians is one family’: Sachin Tendulkar’s advice ahead of IPL 2020 Final

Sachin Tendulkar played for Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2013. (File)

Sachin Tendulkar, who played for Mumbai Indians for five seasons, handed a boost to the franchise’s team mentality with inspirational words just ahead of the IPL 2020 final in Dubai on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians will be aiming for a record-extending fifth IPL crown against first-time finalists Delhi Capitals on November 10. The Rohit Sharma-led team defeated Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier last Thursday.

Sachin joined his hometown’s team in the inaugural season back in 2008and played up until his retirement in 2013. The legendary cricketer backed the team to win another title after calling Mumbai Indians a family.

“When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, you know that it’s not just you as an individual but the entire force is with you,” said Sachin in a video on Twitter.

“The first and the most important thing – It’s one family. We all stay together through ups and downs because in sport or generally in life, there are going to be challenges and a number of speed-breakers along the way especially in this tournament which moves at a phenomenal pace.”

“It’s important that everyone stays together as a tight unit and we have been able to do that. When you know that right from the owners to our support staff is backing you – they are looking to push you, to bring the best out of you and do everything possible to help you stay at that level to perform,” he added.

