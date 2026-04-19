Ruturaj Gaikwad’s mind appears to be a bit cluttered: R Ashwin

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Chennai Super Kings endured another tough defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday which was their fourth loss in six IPL games so far. Multiple things are not clicking for the franchise, but former India star Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed out how the SRH game demonstrated how captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is under “immense pressure” and his mind appears to be “a bit cluttered”.

The 10-run defeat to Sunrisers saw Gaikwad get dismissed for 19 off 13 balls after Ayush Mhatre had given the side a great start after coming in at one drop after Sanju Samson’s wicket.