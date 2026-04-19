Ruturaj Gaikwad’s mind appears to be a bit cluttered: R Ashwin

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Chennai Super Kings endured another tough defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday which was their fourth loss in six IPL games so far. Multiple things are not clicking for the franchise, but former India star Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed out how the SRH game demonstrated how captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is under “immense pressure” and his mind appears to be “a bit cluttered”.
The 10-run defeat to Sunrisers saw Gaikwad get dismissed for 19 off 13 balls after Ayush Mhatre had given the side a great start after coming in at one drop after Sanju Samson’s wicket.
“It was the best chance for him to score runs. He didn’t need to take risks or score at a fast pace because of the way Ayush Mhatre started. They were running away with the powerplay. It was right there for Ruturaj to take some time, score some runs, and come back into form. After Ayush Mhatre’s wicket, Ruturaj got a very good ball, it’s not easy to beat him on the pull. I just feel he is under immense pressure, and his mind appears to be a bit cluttered,” Ashwin said on JioHotstar.
Gaikwad has managed only 82 runs in his first six matches of the 2026 season. This poor form has seen him average just 13.67 with a strike rate of 112.33.
The game saw CSK being asked to chase a target of 195, where they were 111 for 3 in ten overs but lost their way before ending with 184 for 8.
Over on his own YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin was critical of the CSK team as a whole.
“The way Chennai played today, my heart is not beating that much for them today. I am quite upset. We will have to discuss their team selection. SRH have never scored 200 runs against CSK. Anshul Kamboj had given a masterclass in death bowling. Everyone were saying how poor CSK’s bowling is, but CSK are alive in this tournament, just because of their bowling,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Get latest updates on IPL 2026 from IPL Points Table to Teams, Schedule, Most Runs and Most Wickets along with live cricket score updates for all matches. Also get Sports news and more cricket updates.