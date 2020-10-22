RR vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Steve Smith vs David Warner in a must-win game

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Updates:

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: So the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at UAE has reached its 40th match of the season today with two strugglers Rajasthan Royals [RR Full Squad] and Sunrisers Hyderabad [SRH Full Squad] are facing each other in Dubai.

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan, who have four wins from 10 matches, are coming into this game on the back of their seven-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On the other hand, David Warner’s Sunrisers have three wins to their name from nine matches. The David Warner-led side came close to win their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the latter secured a win in the Super Over.

The inexperienced young guns of both RR and SRH would like to put their hands up in testing times today in a must-win game. Let’s see who comes forward with a winning performance today.

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi