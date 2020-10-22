RR vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Steve Smith vs David Warner in a must-win game

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: So the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at UAE has reached its 40th match of the season today with two strugglers Rajasthan Royals [RR Full Squad] and Sunrisers Hyderabad [SRH Full Squad] are facing each other in Dubai.
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan, who have four wins from 10 matches, are coming into this game on the back of their seven-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On the other hand, David Warner’s Sunrisers have three wins to their name from nine matches. The David Warner-led side came close to win their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the latter secured a win in the Super Over.
The inexperienced young guns of both RR and SRH would like to put their hands up in testing times today in a must-win game. Let’s see who comes forward with a winning performance today.
Probable XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog on the buildup of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Dubai today. The last time these two sides faced each other this season, RR came out on top on the back of a sensational 85-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. RR will target the same result while SRH will look to avenge that loss. This makes for a fascinating contest and here are the players who could decide the outcome of the match.