Sunday, May 02, 2021
RR vs SRH, PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Rajasthan’s middle order struggling

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH, PBKS vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, LIVE Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 2, 2021 11:48:23 am
RR vs SRH, DC vs PBKSSunday will witness RR vs SRH and DC vs PBKS matches in the IPL 2021.

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH, PBKS vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad square off on Sunday trying to find some form and consistency going into the second phase of Indian Premier League 2021.

Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Probable XI:

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Live Blog

RR vs SRH, PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates:

11:48 (IST)02 May 2021
RR vs SRH

The Royals have won two out of their six matches so far while the Sunrisers have one victory from six games. No wonder, RR is placed seventh while SRH occupied the bottom slot in the IPL table.

The Sanju Samson-led RR lacked consistency. They notched up their first win in their second game and lost their next two matches before winning again -- against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders. In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the top-order did a decent job to put up 171 for 4 but their bowling let them down with all of them leaking runs and allowing MI batsmen score freely to lose by seven wickets with nine balls to spare. RR have a lot of issues to sort out, particularly in the absence of key foreign players like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.

