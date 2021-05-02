RR vs SRH, PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Rajasthan’s middle order struggling

The Sanju Samson-led RR lacked consistency. They notched up their first win in their second game and lost their next two matches before winning again -- against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders. In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the top-order did a decent job to put up 171 for 4 but their bowling let them down with all of them leaking runs and allowing MI batsmen score freely to lose by seven wickets with nine balls to spare. RR have a lot of issues to sort out, particularly in the absence of key foreign players like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.