RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals would look to continue their accession on the table when the host Sunrisers Hyderabad at their own backyard. This will be a new test for the side, especially with several key overseas players such as Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer returning back to England.

For Hyderabad, it will be equally difficult with the in-form batsman Jonny Bairstow to England for World Cup campaign. The onus to give a good start will be on David Warner, who will open with a new partner this season. If Kane Willimson is fit, he could return to opening duties in the match.

IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.