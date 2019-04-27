RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/rr-vs-srh-ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-online-today-match-5698320/
RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2019 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2019 match.
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals would look to continue their accession on the table when the host Sunrisers Hyderabad at their own backyard. This will be a new test for the side, especially with several key overseas players such as Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer returning back to England.
For Hyderabad, it will be equally difficult with the in-form batsman Jonny Bairstow to England for World Cup campaign. The onus to give a good start will be on David Warner, who will open with a new partner this season. If Kane Willimson is fit, he could return to opening duties in the match.
IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of RR vs SRH
Pre-match talk
"We will obviously miss Bairstow but we have players in the squad who can replace him. We have three away games now out of four and we have to win those games to qualify" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn't too concerned about losing key players.
"I am here for 13 games. After the Bangalore one, I'll be heading back. Hopefully, I can contribute and see if we can get few more wins." - Steve Smith is quietly confident of his team's fortunes.
Predicted Playing XI
RR Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas/Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat
SRH Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson(c) , David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami/Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Deepak Hooda/Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is a test of wills, and both the teams will have to test out their bench strength. Several key players are missing.
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online:
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan
Pre-match talk
"We will obviously miss Bairstow but we have players in the squad who can replace him. We have three away games now out of four and we have to win those games to qualify" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn't too concerned about losing key players.
"I am here for 13 games. After the Bangalore one, I'll be heading back. Hopefully, I can contribute and see if we can get few more wins." - Steve Smith is quietly confident of his team's fortunes.
Predicted Playing XI
RR Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas/Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat
SRH Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson(c) , David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami/Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Deepak Hooda/Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is a test of wills, and both the teams will have to test out their bench strength. Several key players are missing.