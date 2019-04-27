Toggle Menu
RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/rr-vs-srh-ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-online-today-match-5698320/

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2019 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2019 match.

IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals would look to continue their accession on the table when the host Sunrisers Hyderabad at their own backyard. This will be a new test for the side, especially with several key overseas players such as Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer returning back to England.

For Hyderabad, it will be equally difficult with the in-form batsman Jonny Bairstow to England for World Cup campaign. The onus to give a good start will be on David Warner, who will open with a new partner this season. If Kane Willimson is fit, he could return to opening duties in the match.

IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Live Blog

IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of RR vs SRH

Pre-match talk

"We will obviously miss Bairstow but we have players in the squad who can replace him. We have three away games now out of four and we have to win those games to qualify" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn't too concerned about losing key players.

"I am here for 13 games. After the Bangalore one, I'll be heading back. Hopefully, I can contribute and see if we can get few more wins." - Steve Smith is quietly confident of his team's fortunes.

Predicted Playing XI

RR Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas/Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat

SRH Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson(c) , David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami/Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Deepak Hooda/Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is a test of wills, and both the teams will have to test out their bench strength. Several key players are missing.

IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online:

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (From): Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sudhesan Midhun

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: David Warner could break Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler's IPL record for consecutive fifties
2 IPL 2019, KKR vs MI Preview: Mumbai Indians look to seal playoff berth
3 IPL 2019: Former umpire Simon Taufel backs R Ashwin's 'Mankading'; MS Dhoni 'crossed the line'