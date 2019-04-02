IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Kohli, Parthiv open RCB’s batting

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online: Rajasthan Royals have lost to CSK by eight runs, to SRH by five wickets and to KXIP by 14 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have lost to SRH by 118 runs, to MI by six runs and to CSK by seven wickets. With ties being impossible in the IPL, it is assured that one of these two sides will break the duck on Tuesday.

RR vs RCB FULL SCORECARD

Both these sides have been part of some of the most eventful matches of the season thus far. Only that all these events have gone against them and that means that they find themselves winless coming into their fourth game of the season.