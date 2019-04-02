IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Kohli, Parthiv open RCB’s battinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/rr-vs-rcb-rajasthan-bangalore-live-score-streaming-jaipur-ipl-2019-5655202/
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Kohli, Parthiv open RCB’s batting
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match, RR vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking to break their duck.
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online: Rajasthan Royals have lost to CSK by eight runs, to SRH by five wickets and to KXIP by 14 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have lost to SRH by 118 runs, to MI by six runs and to CSK by seven wickets. With ties being impossible in the IPL, it is assured that one of these two sides will break the duck on Tuesday.
Both these sides have been part of some of the most eventful matches of the season thus far. Only that all these events have gone against them and that means that they find themselves winless coming into their fourth game of the season.
Live Blog
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live score and updates from Jaipur: Follow in Tamil, Bengali
Five overs gone
This is a good start for RCB. Kohli and Parthiv have been rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking at a steady rate. RCB will be hoping that this is not a rare moment of stability but a foundation for bigger things.
Kohli and Parthiv
They have opened RCB's batting and have faced Krishnappa Gowtham and Dhawal Kulkarni thus far. RCB normally do manage a solid stand from the opening pair. The problem comes when one of these two are dismissed.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Parthiv Patel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals
Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Dhawal Kulkarni
Kohli's 100
This is Virat Kohli 100th match as captain of RCB. The flip side is that his record among players who have captained over 50 IPL games is the worst. READ ON
Varun Aaron
In 2011, the whole country sat up and took notice when Jharkhand's Varun Aaron clocked 153 kmph deliveries during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Gujarat. Now after a solid domestic season, and equipped some valuable experience from county cricket, Aaron is back. READ MORE
Rajasthan Royals win the toss, choose to bowl first
Kohli says they would have batted first anyway so both captains are happy. Sanju Samson is injured, Stuart Binny comes in. Varun Aaron in for Jaydev Unadkat. For RCB, Akshdeep Nath, Navdeep Saini and Marcus Stoinis are in, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman and Colin de Grandhomme are out.
The captains walk out
Here they are, Kohli and Rahane, walking out with Danny Morrison. Javagal Srinath is the match referee.
Return of the Australians
The Australian all rounder Marcus Stoinis has received a new RCB cap and so we can expect him to make an appearance today. In fact both these sides are benefitting from the return of Australians who are returning from the ODI series against Pakistan. Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile for Bangalore and Ashton Turner for Royals. Fans here in India won't remember Turner too fondly.
Hello and welcome!
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane - India's Test captain and vice-captain. Both these players were part of a historic series win in Australia the last time they wore whites and Kohli tasted further success in the blue. With all that in the backdrop, it does seem a little strange for these two to be leading teams that just can't seem to get it right. Let's see who breaks the duck today.
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online: Despite all the teams having played three matches so far in the Indian Premier League’s ongoing season, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore remain at the bottom of the table with zero wins. The two sides clash with each other at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, desperate to open their accounts. Both teams have been more than disappointing thus far in the IPL and need a win to revive their respective campaigns.
Royals have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In all the three matches, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments, losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Virat Kohli described RCB’s last defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘one of their worst losses.’
Five overs gone
This is a good start for RCB. Kohli and Parthiv have been rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking at a steady rate. RCB will be hoping that this is not a rare moment of stability but a foundation for bigger things.
Kohli and Parthiv
They have opened RCB's batting and have faced Krishnappa Gowtham and Dhawal Kulkarni thus far. RCB normally do manage a solid stand from the opening pair. The problem comes when one of these two are dismissed.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Parthiv Patel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals
Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Dhawal Kulkarni
Kohli's 100
This is Virat Kohli 100th match as captain of RCB. The flip side is that his record among players who have captained over 50 IPL games is the worst. READ ON
Varun Aaron
In 2011, the whole country sat up and took notice when Jharkhand's Varun Aaron clocked 153 kmph deliveries during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Gujarat. Now after a solid domestic season, and equipped some valuable experience from county cricket, Aaron is back. READ MORE
Rajasthan Royals win the toss, choose to bowl first
Kohli says they would have batted first anyway so both captains are happy. Sanju Samson is injured, Stuart Binny comes in. Varun Aaron in for Jaydev Unadkat. For RCB, Akshdeep Nath, Navdeep Saini and Marcus Stoinis are in, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman and Colin de Grandhomme are out.
The captains walk out
Here they are, Kohli and Rahane, walking out with Danny Morrison. Javagal Srinath is the match referee.
Return of the Australians
The Australian all rounder Marcus Stoinis has received a new RCB cap and so we can expect him to make an appearance today. In fact both these sides are benefitting from the return of Australians who are returning from the ODI series against Pakistan. Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile for Bangalore and Ashton Turner for Royals. Fans here in India won't remember Turner too fondly.
Hello and welcome!
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane - India's Test captain and vice-captain. Both these players were part of a historic series win in Australia the last time they wore whites and Kohli tasted further success in the blue. With all that in the backdrop, it does seem a little strange for these two to be leading teams that just can't seem to get it right. Let's see who breaks the duck today.