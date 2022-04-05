RR vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

RR vs RCB, Mumbai Weather Update, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report: Rajasthan Royals will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede on Tuesday. Both the teams will be aware of the fact that in all three matches played so far at the venue, the teams chasing have emerged victorious. Seamers have also got assistance and Umesh Yadav (twice) and Mohammed Shami were standout performers for their franchisees at the Wankhede. Dew has played its part in the evening games and captains winning the toss will look to chase. Playing at this stadium, RR have lost 7 of their 13 games, while RCB have lost 8 of their 12.