RR vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

RR vs RCB, Mumbai Weather Update, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report: Rajasthan Royals will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede on Tuesday. Both the teams will be aware of the fact that in all three matches played so far at the venue, the teams chasing have emerged victorious. Seamers have also got assistance and Umesh Yadav (twice) and Mohammed Shami were standout performers for their franchisees at the Wankhede. Dew has played its part in the evening games and captains winning the toss will look to chase. Playing at this stadium, RR have lost 7 of their 13 games, while RCB have lost 8 of their 12.
Weather News:
The relative humidity will remain between 68 percent to 79 percent after the match starts at 7:30 pm. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground.
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
