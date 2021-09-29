RR vs RCB Live Streaming IPL 2021: When and where to watch

RR vs RCB Live Streaming IPL 2021: A thumping win over defending champions Mumbai Indians boosting their confidence, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to build on the momentum when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the play-offs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth.

RCB did not have the best of starts after the IPL’s resumption as they lost two consecutive matches, including the forgettable nine-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders where they made just 92 runs.

They were then outplayed by Chennai Super Kings though Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal came good with 53 and 70 respectively. The previous match against MI, however, gave them their first win after the IPL’s resumption with Kohli hitting his second consecutive fifty — 51 — and Maxwell also coming good (37-ball 56).

RR vs RCB – 7.30pm IST on Wednesday, 29th September, 2021

