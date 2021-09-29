scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
RR Vs RCB Live Score IPL 2021: Royal clash on cards as RCB take on RR

IPL 2021 RR Vs RCB Live Updates: Royal Challengers look to extend their winning run against Rajasthan Royals

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 29, 2021 7:04:43 pm
RR Vs RCB Live Score Updates: A thumping win over defending champions Mumbai Indians boosting their confidence, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to build on the momentum when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the play-offs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth.

Rajasthan have been outplayed by their respective opponents in their last two matches after winning their first game by two runs while RCB did not have the best of starts after the IPL’s resumption as they lost two consecutive matches. They, however, got their first win after the IPL’s resumption when they defeated Mumbai Indians in their last match.

Live Blog

RR Vs RCB Live Score IPL 2021:

19:04 (IST)29 Sep 2021
RR to bat first

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

18:41 (IST)29 Sep 2021
Points table - Mid-table clash

Both RCB and RR are part of the mid-table logjam from 3rd to 7th. RCB have 12 points from 10 matches and RR have 8 from 10. A win for RR will put them further into the logjam. If RCB win, they pull ahead in the race for the 3rd spot and push RR below KKR and MI for the 4th spot.

18:23 (IST)29 Sep 2021
RR vs RCB

A rare day at this point of double-header-filled days when there is one match. Kohli's RCB (high on the table but not high on form) meet with Samson's RR, who are high on neither chart. Samson has been playing a lone hand for the Royals with the bat. Can they find a new heroes tonight?

Toss and team news at 7 pm IST

Predicted Squads: 

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, KS Bharat, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

