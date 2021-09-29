RR Vs RCB Live Score IPL 2021: Royal clash on cards as RCB take on RR

RR Vs RCB Live Score Updates: A thumping win over defending champions Mumbai Indians boosting their confidence, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to build on the momentum when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the play-offs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth.

Rajasthan have been outplayed by their respective opponents in their last two matches after winning their first game by two runs while RCB did not have the best of starts after the IPL’s resumption as they lost two consecutive matches. They, however, got their first win after the IPL’s resumption when they defeated Mumbai Indians in their last match.