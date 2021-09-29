RR Vs RCB Live Score IPL 2021: Royal clash on cards as RCB take on RR

RR Vs RCB Live Score Updates: A thumping win over defending champions Mumbai Indians boosting their confidence, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to build on the momentum when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Wednesday.
The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the play-offs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth.
Rajasthan have been outplayed by their respective opponents in their last two matches after winning their first game by two runs while RCB did not have the best of starts after the IPL’s resumption as they lost two consecutive matches. They, however, got their first win after the IPL’s resumption when they defeated Mumbai Indians in their last match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Both RCB and RR are part of the mid-table logjam from 3rd to 7th. RCB have 12 points from 10 matches and RR have 8 from 10. A win for RR will put them further into the logjam. If RCB win, they pull ahead in the race for the 3rd spot and push RR below KKR and MI for the 4th spot.
A rare day at this point of double-header-filled days when there is one match. Kohli's RCB (high on the table but not high on form) meet with Samson's RR, who are high on neither chart. Samson has been playing a lone hand for the Royals with the bat. Can they find a new heroes tonight?
Toss and team news at 7 pm IST