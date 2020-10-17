RR vs RCB, DC vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Battle of Royals and a clash of titans

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB, DC vs CSK Live: It's Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni vs Shreyas Iyer today. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB, DC vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: So another exciting weekend is here with the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) doubleheaders being played today when Rajasthan Royals [RR Full Squad] meet Royal Challengers Bangalore [RCB Full Squad] in the 33rd and the 34th match of the season will be between Chennai Super Kings [CSK Full Squad] and Delhi Capitals [DC Full Squad]

Virat Kohli-led RCB would aim to get their strategy right after some inexplicable decisions during the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on an erratic Royals in Dubai. RCB have won five of its eight games on the back of all-round performances but seemingly blundered in the eight-wicket defeat to laggards KXIP on Thursday. On the other hand, the Royals’ campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line.

In the second match of the day, CSK’ campaign is back on track, courtesy MS Dhoni’s smart captaincy but a stiff test awaits Chennai when they face a dominant Delhi today. Every tactic that Dhoni employed against Sunrisers Hyderabad, worked, and they are expected to continue in the same vein as they battle to salvage the season.

However, they are up against a team which is high on confidence and well-served by the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, who bowled a 156.2 kmph delivery during his spell against Rajasthan Royals. Add the wily R Ashwin and Axar Patel to the mix and DC has a rather impressive bowling unit.

Probable XIs:

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane/Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey/Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav/Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma