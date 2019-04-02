RR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 14 Live Updates: Rajasthan, Bangalore desperate for maiden winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/rr-vs-rcb-buildup-ipl-2019-live-updates-5654192/
RR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 14 Live Updates: Rajasthan, Bangalore desperate for maiden win
IPL 2019, RR vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: A desperate Rajasthan Royals host an equally hungry Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019 match on Tuesday.
IPL 2019, RR vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Despite all the teams having played three matches so far in the Indian Premier League’s ongoing season, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain at the bottom of the table with zero wins. The two sides clash with each other at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, desperate to open their accounts. Both teams have been more than disappointing thus far in the IPL and need a win to revive their respective campaigns.
Royals have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In all the three matches, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments, losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Virat Kohli described RCB’s last defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘one of their worst losses.’
Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on Tuesday. Both sides are winless so far in the tournament. One of them will open their accounts today. Who will it be? Here is all the action ahead of the match including predicted Playing XI.
KXIP moved to second in the points table after their third win of the season. Today, Rajasthan or Bangalore will earn their first win of the season to go level with Mumbai Indians. (Points table)
Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on Tuesday. Both sides are winless so far in the tournament. One of them will open their accounts today. Who will it be? Here is all the action ahead of the match including predicted Playing XI.