RR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 14 Live Updates: Rajasthan, Bangalore desperate for maiden win

IPL 2019, RR vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Despite all the teams having played three matches so far in the Indian Premier League’s ongoing season, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain at the bottom of the table with zero wins. The two sides clash with each other at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, desperate to open their accounts. Both teams have been more than disappointing thus far in the IPL and need a win to revive their respective campaigns.

Royals have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In all the three matches, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments, losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Virat Kohli described RCB’s last defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘one of their worst losses.’