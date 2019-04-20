RR vs MI, DC vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Struggling Rajasthan host second-placed Mumbaihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/rr-vs-mi-dc-vs-kxip-build-up-live-updates-5685584/
RR vs MI, DC vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Struggling Rajasthan host second-placed Mumbai
IPL 2019, RR vs MI, DC vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match Live Updates: Going into the match after enduring a 12-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab, the Ajinkya Rahane-side will look to secure the vital two points to remain in the play-offs race.
IPL 2019, RR vs MI, DC vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After yet another enthralling contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Friday night, the Indian Premier League action shifts to Jaipur as a struggling Rajasthan Royals side host second-placed Mumbai Indians. Going into the match after enduring a 12-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab, the Ajinkya Rahane-side will look to secure the vital two points to remain in the play-offs race.
In the second match of the day, Delhi Capitals will host Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. It will be a crucial encounter for both the sides as they are placed in the top four of the points table.
We have to treat every game like final: Stokes
All-rounder Ben Stokes said from now onwards his struggling IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have to “treat every game like a final” if they are to make the playoffs. "Yes, we are in a must-win situation and we have to treat every match as final and which, I guess, puts any sort of negative thought process above our head. We have only one way to go and that is aggressive and positive," said Stokes. [READ MORE..]
RR vs MI: PREVIEW
Both Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have witnessed contrasting fortunes. While the visitors are second on the points table, Rajasthan are languishing at seventh with six losses and two wins.
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League. The first match of the day will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With two wins in eight matches, Rajasthan are currently placed seventh on the points table and the Ajinkya Rahane side will look to secure the vital two points to remain in the play-offs race. In the second contest of the day, Delhi Capitals host Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. Both the teams are placed in top four of the points table making the contest more interesting. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!
PROBABLE XI:
RR: Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni
