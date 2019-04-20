RR vs MI, DC vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Struggling Rajasthan host second-placed Mumbai

IPL 2019, RR vs MI, DC vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After yet another enthralling contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Friday night, the Indian Premier League action shifts to Jaipur as a struggling Rajasthan Royals side host second-placed Mumbai Indians. Going into the match after enduring a 12-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab, the Ajinkya Rahane-side will look to secure the vital two points to remain in the play-offs race.

In the second match of the day, Delhi Capitals will host Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. It will be a crucial encounter for both the sides as they are placed in the top four of the points table.