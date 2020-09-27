RR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Buttler to return for Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in what is expected to be a high-hitting match on Sunday. Sanju Samson, who would want to continue his dream run, made mincemeat of the CSK bowlers, hitting nine sixes in his 32-ball 74 before Jofra Archer joined the party with a four-six burst in the final over in the match played at the same venue.
The Royals captain Steve Smith also chipped in with a 47-ball 69 while playing his first match after concussion-related issues in the United Kingdom. Buttler, who missed the first match due to quarantine rules as he reached UAE separately with his family, is expected to open alongside Yashashvi Jaiswal while Smith will take David Miller’s position in the batting order. Tom Curran and Jofra Archer will again complete the four-player overseas composition.
For KXIP, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell would look to make amends for his low score (5) in the earlier match against RCB. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and West Indian Sheldon Cottrell led the pace-bowling department quite well for KXIP while the likes of leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin grabbed three wickets apiece against RCB.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande (RR Full Squad, Players List)
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen (KXIP Full Squad, Players List)
Shubman Gill. The youngster looked fidgety in the first game, as the team was chasing a tall score. But his unbeaten 70 off 62 balls on Saturday showed how he has developed his game in recent times, and also become a more mature player.
The pacer had just come out of quarantine in time for KKR’s first match against Mumbai Indians, as he was carted all around the park. Both SRH openers were all at sea as Cummins refused to give them any room, attacking the opposition captain from around the stumps. Bairstow struggled even more as the ball repeatedly snaked into him from outside the off-stump. All the Englishman’s efforts to get Cummins away failed and his dismissal wouldn’t have been out of place in a longer-format game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner decided to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders, a move also prompted by the desire to not put his lightweight and inexperienced middle-order under the pressure of a tight chase. Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow are the soul of the line-up and were expected to do the bulk of the scoring. It didn’t work for them as their total of 142 was easily overhauled with two overs to spare, at the cost of three wickets. (READ MORE)
Coming into the match after morale-boosting victories, both KXIP and the Royals would look to build a winning momentum after starting the tournament as underdogs. Rahul, touted as a future India captaincy material, plundered a record 132 not out off just 69 balls with the help of seven sixes in a much bigger ground in Dubai to lead KXIP to a resounding 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. He did get reprieve twice when his opposite number Virat Kohli dropped a couple of sitters. (READ MORE)
