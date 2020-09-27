RR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Buttler to return for Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP LIVE (Source: PTI)

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in what is expected to be a high-hitting match on Sunday. Sanju Samson, who would want to continue his dream run, made mincemeat of the CSK bowlers, hitting nine sixes in his 32-ball 74 before Jofra Archer joined the party with a four-six burst in the final over in the match played at the same venue.

The Royals captain Steve Smith also chipped in with a 47-ball 69 while playing his first match after concussion-related issues in the United Kingdom. Buttler, who missed the first match due to quarantine rules as he reached UAE separately with his family, is expected to open alongside Yashashvi Jaiswal while Smith will take David Miller’s position in the batting order. Tom Curran and Jofra Archer will again complete the four-player overseas composition.

For KXIP, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell would look to make amends for his low score (5) in the earlier match against RCB. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and West Indian Sheldon Cottrell led the pace-bowling department quite well for KXIP while the likes of leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin grabbed three wickets apiece against RCB.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande (RR Full Squad, Players List)

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen (KXIP Full Squad, Players List)