IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Coming into the match after morale-boosting victories, both Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will look to build a winning momentum after starting the tournament as underdogs.
Sanju Samson hit nine sixes in his 32-ball 74 against CSK in their last match before Jofra Archer’s four-six burst in the final over, helping Rajasthan win the match by 16 runs. Royals captain Steve Smith also chipped in with a 47-ball 69. KXIP, on the other hand, took the help of KL Rahul’s record 132 not out off just 69 balls with the help of seven sixes to lead KXIP to a resounding 97-run win over RCB.
Coming into the match after morale-boosting victories, both KXIP and the Royals would look to build a winning momentum. READ | Buttler’s probable return could bolster Royals in six-hitting contest
Full Squads
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen.
Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.
Buttler is available for selection after completing his extended quarantine. He might come in for David Miller. KXIP can look to Gayle to make hay of the short boundaries today.
The small ground and the short boundaries in Sharjah sets us up for a high scoring match. 416 runs were scored last time out. "I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys, there's a great vibe around the team so I'm really looking forward to taking the field. The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game," Jos Buttler said.