IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Coming into the match after morale-boosting victories, both Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will look to build a winning momentum after starting the tournament as underdogs.

Sanju Samson hit nine sixes in his 32-ball 74 against CSK in their last match before Jofra Archer’s four-six burst in the final over, helping Rajasthan win the match by 16 runs. Royals captain Steve Smith also chipped in with a 47-ball 69. KXIP, on the other hand, took the help of KL Rahul’s record 132 not out off just 69 balls with the help of seven sixes to lead KXIP to a resounding 97-run win over RCB.