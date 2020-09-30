RR vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Desperate Knight Riders take on buoyant Royals

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR LIVE: Dinesh Karthik and Steve Smith would like to lead the team from the front today.

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: It’s a clear battle between two giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) today at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to stop a marauding Rajasthan Royals. Having started off as underdogs, the Royals have taken the IPL by storm, chasing down the highest tournament total 224 against Kings XI Punjab in their last match.

In two wins from two matches, the Royals have got past the 200-mark with ease. In their success, they have found two stars in Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia, who have outshone marquee players.

In his second coming at the Royals, little known Haryana all-rounder Tewatia has got instant stardom for his 31-ball 53 against KXIP, which helped the side chase down a record 224 with three balls to spare against KXIP.

To match or even surpass the Royals, KKR have the biggest stars in Andre Russell to go a long with reigning World Cup-winning English skipper Eoin Morgan, one of the best in limited-overs.

