IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where is RR vs KKR?

IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After securing their maiden win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals will look to carry the momentum by exploiting familiar conditions when they host a rampaging Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The bowling unit of Rajasthan which has looked fragile during the death overs will face an uphill task of stopping Andre Russell, who is in supreme form.

Advertising

Meanwhile, KKR’s bowling department, led by Sunil Naraine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla, will look to exploit the wicket at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, which has played slow and low recently. KKR will head to the game with the belief that the side can win from any situation, which they have demonstrated time and again.

When is RR vs KKR in Indian Premier League?

RR vs KKR match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Sunday, April 7, 2019. It is the 21st match of the tournament.

Where is RR vs KKR Indian Premier League match?

RR vs KKR in Indian Premier League will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Advertising

What time is RR vs KKR Indian Premier League match?

RR vs KKR match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs KKR Indian Premier League match?

RR vs KKR match in Indian Premier League will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2019 contest between RR vs KKR?

RR vs KKR match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.