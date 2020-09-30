IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan opt to bowl first

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a third win of the ongoing campaign when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
Both RR and KKR are heading into the encounter in Dubai on the back of wins in their previous matches and would be looking to continue their winning run. While Steve Smith’s team chased a record 224 against Kings XI Punjab to script history, Dinesh Karthik’s side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets last week.
-- Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler need 132 and 110 runs respectively to complete 2500 and 1500 IPL runs.
-- Robin Uthappa needs 1 fifty and 75 runs respectively to complete 25 IPL fifties and 4500 IPL runs.
-- Dinesh Karthik needs 40 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs as captain.
-- Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell require 88 and 89 runs respectively to complete 1000 and 1500 IPL runs.
Steve Smith: 'We will have a bowl. That boundary's big, certainly compared to Sharjah which was a postage stamp. We will certainly have to adapt. We watched the Mumbai/Bangalore Super Over the other day. It's exciting to play on a different ground. We have played some good cricket. The boys in a good place. Same team.
Dinesh Karthik: We are okay with batting first. It looks similar to Abu Dhabi but it plays different. Sharjah is a completely different fish but these two are similar. The brand of cricket we played the other day was something I'm proud of. Same team.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field.
Having won 10 games each against each other, nothing separates these two sides. While KKR currently enjoy a better record (4-1) when one looks at the last five games these two sides have played, RR have come out on top in these two teams’ last meeting.
Sanju Samson has been amongst the protagonists of Rajasthan Royals’ campaign so far with knocks of 74 and 85 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) respectively. But what was he busy with this summer?
espite registering the highest-ever successful run chase in IPL history in their previous match, Rajasthan will not find it easy against Kolkata, who showcased a brilliant display of bowling in their last match. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik used as many as seven bowling options with Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Andre Russell bowling two overs each. With mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy providing similar control to that of Sunil Narine, Kolkata will be a tough side.
Rajasthan Royals look like a deadly outfit this time around with domestic talents like Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia stealing the spotlight from captain Steve Smith. Can Kolkata stop the juggernaut? But before that, here's some recap...
RR vs KKR Preview: Kolkata’s batting firepower faces stern test against Rajasthan
RR's Last Match: Rahul Tewatia turns Superman to script record win against Punjab
KKR's Last Match: Shubman Gill guides Kolkata to an emphatic win over Hyderabad
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Match 12 of IPL 2020 between an in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) and an opportunist Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai. Toss update and team news will be out around 7 PM. Do stick around!