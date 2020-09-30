IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan opt to bowl first

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a third win of the ongoing campaign when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Both RR and KKR are heading into the encounter in Dubai on the back of wins in their previous matches and would be looking to continue their winning run. While Steve Smith’s team chased a record 224 against Kings XI Punjab to script history, Dinesh Karthik’s side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets last week.

Follow the live commentary of RR vs KKR in Hindi here.