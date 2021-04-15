RR vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: No Ben Stokes for Rajasthan

IPL 2021, RR vs DC Live: BCCI/IPL

IPL 2021, RR vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals would hope for another inspirational knock from new skipper Sanju Samson when it faces a confident Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Thursday.

RR were dealt a severe blow when Ben Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a broken finger. He sustained that injury during the agonising defeat. In his absence, the pressure would be on the likes of Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag to deliver the goods and provide ample support to their young skipper, who has been sensational in the first match. The likes of Manan Vohra (12), Buttler (25) Dube (23), Parag (25) all got starts but failed to lend the much-needed support to Samson. Barring young Chetan Sakariya (3/31), who had a fantastic debut, all other RR bowlers went for runs.

For DC, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw made a short walk of the target with a 138-run opening partnership, that laid the foundation for the win. On the bowling front, Chris Woakes (2/18) and Avesh Khan (2/23) had a good outing in the first game and would look to carry on their form but the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra and Stoinis had a forgettable outing and would be desperate to make amends on Thursday.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Probable XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Liam Livingstone/ David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran/Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan