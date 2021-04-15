RR vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Samson also said he could not have done better than that though he rues failing to clear the ropes on the final ball.(BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2021 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: While DC made a superb start under new captain Rishabh Pant, clinching a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening contest, RR suffered a four-run defeat against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring match on Monday night.

Chasing a mammoth 222 for win, Samson (119 off 63 balls) played a blinder of an innings in his debut as captain but couldn’t get his side over the line as he was dismissed in the final ball of the innings while going for a maximum with RR needing five runs off the last delivery.

Last edition’s runner-up side DC, on the other hand, had a perfect start to their campaign as they defeated three-time champions CSK with consummate ease. Opting to field, DC had allowed CSK to pile up a competitive 188 for 7 but Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw made a short walk of the target with a 138-run opening partnership, that laid the foundation for the win.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in India?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.