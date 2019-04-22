RR vs DC, IPL 2019 Match on Star Sports, Hotstar: What time is Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals?

IPL 2019 RR vs DC Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hosts Rajasthan Royals come into the contest on the back of a win against Mumbai Indians – just after they replaced Ajinkya Rahane as skipper with Steve Smith. The leadership responsibility seemed to bring out the best in Smith who scored a half century in the comfortable win.

RR vs DC Live Score, Updates

Their opponents tonight – Delhi Capitals – picked up a win in their most recent outing as well. Following miserable results at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi turned things around in their 5-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for just their second win at home. Given their upcoming fixtures, Delhi are primed to make the playoffs.

When is RR vs DC in Indian Premier League?

RR vs DC match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Monday, April 22, 2019. It is the 40th match of the tournament.

Where is RR vs DC Indian Premier League match?

RR vs DC in Indian Premier League will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time is RR vs DC Indian Premier League match?

RR vs DC match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs DC Indian Premier League match?

RR vs DC match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between RR vs DC?

RR vs DC in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.