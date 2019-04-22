RR vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals look to go joint-top
IPL 2019, RR vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Man Singh in Jaipur.
IPL 2019, RR vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals announced a new skipper in Steve Smith prior to game against Mumbai Indians (MI) and reaped instant benefits. However, it may just be too little, too late. With six defeats in first eight matches, RR find themselves second from bottom and need a miracle if they are to go deep into the tournament. Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer have been nifty with the ball and they would hope to keep that trend going with Delhi Capitals in town.
Delhi are comfortably placed third in the IPL points table with 12 points, having won four out of their last five matches, and a playoff spot is the least the fans would expect from them. For DC, the bowling has worked better than the batting with Kagiso Rabad, Chris Morris and Sandeep Lamichhane the crucial elements.
Coming into the game, Delhi Capitals are third in the points table and a win tonight will take them joint-top with Chennai Super Kings. Royals, however, are second from bottom and trying desperately to keep themselves in playoff hunt. [Points table]
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Jaipur. Both teams headed in different directions this season - not quite the norm in IPL history.
