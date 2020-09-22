IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal seeks MS Dhoni’s blessings before debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Rajasthan Royals debut against CSK. (Screengrab)

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the player of the U-19 World Cup made his debut for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match in Sharjah.

Jaiswal, the young Indian prodigal batsman, was also the highest run-getter in the tournament with 400 runs in six innings, including an unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in the semifinal.

On Tuesday, when MS Dhoni walked out for the coin toss against Rajasthan, Jaiswal made it a perfect opportunity for himself to have a fanboy moment with the CSK captain.

He walked up to MS Dhoni and bowed down in front of him which caught the attention of a lot of people.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, one of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players tested positive for coronavirus, also made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Tuesday.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

