Controversy in RR vs CSK: Umpires recall Tom Curran after giving out, Dhoni loses cool

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed yet another controversial moment when Rajasthan Royals (RR) were batting in the first innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Sharjah on Tuesday.

CSK sent RR out to bat first and quickly found themselves on the backfoot owing to the quickfire partnership between Sanju Samson (74) and Steve Smith (69). Both of them partnered each other for 121-runs for the second-wicket and led RR to 132/1 in 11.3 overs.

But after Samson got dismissed by Ngidi in the 12th over, CSK gained back some control in the match owing to Sam Curran’s two wickets in the 17th over, which reduced RR to 173/6.

In the 18th over though, umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin made a dubious decision against RR’s Tom Curran who was batting alongside his captain Smith. In the fifth ball of Deepak Chahar’s over, the English all-rounder was given caught behind even though the ball had hit his thigh pad.

Curran was left shell-shocked at the decision, and even more so, at the lack of a review, which was already being taken earlier by Rahul Tewatia. However, right after making the decision both the umpires had a brief chat and decided to go upstairs to get a clearer picture of the incident.

TV replay showed that there was no connection between the bat and the ball, and what made it more interesting was the fact that it bounced before Dhoni had collected it. The decision was then overturned.

According to the rulebook, if a batsman has been given out on-field, then the third umpire should not come into play. This is probably why Dhoni launched into a protest. In these situations, if umpires have a doubt in mind then they tend to go upstairs to check the catch to make the final decision.

But in this case, it wasn’t done and the questions will be raised about the decision not being reversed in the game between KXIP and DC.

While there was a lot of confusion regarding Dhoni’s appeal for Curran’s wicket, he probably appealed for LBW and the umpire signalled out for a catch.

Rajasthan Royals battled their way from there to finish with a total of 216/7 after Jofra Archer scored a 8-ball 27. Curran finished the innings on 10, hitting a single boundary.

