scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Top news
Live now

RR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Steve Smith recovers

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their second match of IPL 2020

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 22, 2020 10:31:46 am
IPL 2020, RR vs CSK LIVE: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith, who got hit on the head during net session before the first ODI in Manchester and missed the whole series on advice of Cricket Australia’s medical team, is all set to return to action during his team’s opening IPL contest against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, having successfully recovered from the concussion injury sustained prior to ODI series against England.

Chennai Super Kings would definitely start as favourites against Royals, who would be missing their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes for an unspecified duration and opener Jos Buttler for at least opening game due to quarantine rules.

Squads:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande

Live Blog

RR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates:

10:31 (IST)22 Sep 2020
CSK overwhelming favourites

Royals would be missing their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes for an unspecified duration and opener Jos Buttler for at least opening game due to quarantine rules. The absence of Stokes would severely impact Royals’ campaign at least at the beginning because of the balance it lends to the side. But his father’s terminal illness has kept Stokes out of action for some time now and his absence, certainly in the first half of the league, would disturb the balance of the Royals, perennial underperformers.

10:14 (IST)22 Sep 2020
RR vs CSK

Hello and welcome to the fourth day of IPL 2020 and CSK are already playing their second game of the season. They won the opening fixture against Mumbai Indians on Saturday and now aim to double their lead by taking on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. Stay tuned for predicted playing xi, live action and updates from Dubai

Smith is confident that Royals will get off to a good start. “Chennai and Mumbai both have been two really strong teams for a long time now. We obviously watched a bit of the game the other night, the Super Kings played really well to get over the line in the end. “Hopefully, we can put on a really good show and get our campaign off to a good start,” Smith said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X