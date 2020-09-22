RR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Steve Smith recovers

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK LIVE: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith, who got hit on the head during net session before the first ODI in Manchester and missed the whole series on advice of Cricket Australia’s medical team, is all set to return to action during his team’s opening IPL contest against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, having successfully recovered from the concussion injury sustained prior to ODI series against England.

Chennai Super Kings would definitely start as favourites against Royals, who would be missing their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes for an unspecified duration and opener Jos Buttler for at least opening game due to quarantine rules.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande